India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation

  • Foreign minister says Pakistan has presented irrefutable evidence of India's nefarious designs before the world community
  • Pakistan desires early but dignified return of the Afghan refugees to their homeland: FM
Fahad Zulfikar 12 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India is acting as a spoiler in Afghanistan and is using Afghan soil for terrorism in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday. He added that Pakistan will continue its efforts for promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Talking to an Afghan delegation led by Chairman of Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Muhammad Karim Khalili in Islamabad on Tuesday, Qureshi expressed satisfaction over the progress in intra-Afghan dialogue saying it provides a unique opportunity to the Afghan leadership which must be seized for peace in Afghanistan.

The FM said that India is acting as a spoiler in Afghanistan and we have presented irrefutable evidence in this regard before the world community.

The foreign minister maintained, "We are taking concrete steps for promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries." He said Pakistan has also introduced a new visa policy to facilitate the Afghans.

Shah Mahmood said Pakistan desires early but dignified return of the Afghan refugees to their homeland.

On the occasion, Muhammad Karim Khalili commended Pakistan's facilitation role in the Afghan peace process. He also thanked Pakistani leadership and people for hosting the Afghan refugees over the last many decades.

Last week, negotiating teams representing the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents held a preparatory meeting in the Qatari capital Doha as talks on a peacemaking agenda began.

Talks have begun just as U.S. forces prepare for another round of troop withdrawals from Afghanistan this month - in line with an agreement with the Islamist Taliban last year.

The negotiating teams met following a three-week break after striking an initial procedural deal in December, and are expected to cover contentious issues such as power-sharing and a ceasefire in this round of talks.

India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation

