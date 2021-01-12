Anti-polio drive commences in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch has said that the complete eradication of polio-like disease from our country is the national goal. He expressed these views while talking to the media after inauguration of 5-day anti-polio campaign at Civil Hospital Tando Allahyar on Monday. Commissioner Mohammad Abbas Baloch told the media that in this five-day drive, around 2.15 million children up to age of five years will be given polio drops in all districts of the Hyderabad Division.

On this occasion, Hyderabad Commissioner Baloch directed all the deputy commissioners of Hyderabad Division to strictly monitor the presence of polio teams in their districts.

