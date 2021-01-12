Corona positivity rate remains 4.47pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus cases remained 4.47% in Punjab province, as out of 13,396 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 599 fresh virus cases and 12 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 145,508 and fatalities to 4272.

With recovery of 238 more people, the number of recovered patients has reached to 130,358 in the province.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 1,402 coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 458,371 people have recovered from the virus.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 72467 cases and 1692 deaths, Rawalpindi 13656 cases and 763 deaths, Faisalabad 7971 cases and 363 deaths, Multan 8843 cases and 314 deaths, Bahawalpur reported 3764 cases and 126 deaths, Sargodha reported 2468 cases and 108 deaths and Sialkot reported 3070 cases and 125 deaths.

Moreover, the five days anti-polio drive has been started during which more than 20 million children of below five years of age will be administered polio drops.

“We have constituted around 48,000 teams and supply of vaccine has been ensured in all districts. All teams have been provided masks and hand sanitizers and they shall be provided complete security,” an official of Health department, said.

