Pakistan

Enemies of country attempting to create unrest through sectarianism: Interior Minister

  • The minister said investigation into killing of Usama Satti is going on and that the culprits have already been arrested.
PPI 11 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said enemies of the country are attempting to create unrest through sectarianism hence major cities have been put on high alert.

Talking to a private news channel, he said terrorists have recently been arrested from Bhara Kahu and Sargodha.

He said for the first time in history of the country government has signed agreement in black and white with the Hazara Community and their demands will be fulfilled.

The minister said investigation into killing of Usama Satti is going on and that the culprits have already been arrested after registration of case under strict clauses of the law.

Commenting on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Minister said his prediction came true as the opposition neither has plan to tender resignations from the assemblies, nor they are going to boycot Senate and bye elections.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will never compromise on the corruption cases against leaders of the opposition.

