Pakistan
Anti-polio campaign launched in Sialkot
- As many 670,190 children under five years of age would be given the anti-polio vaccine in the district.
11 Jan 2021
SIALKOT: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Riaz Nazir Gara Monday inaugurated the national anti-polio campaign by administering vaccine drops to children at THQ Hospital Sambrial.
As many 670,190 children under five years of age would be given the anti-polio vaccine in the district during the five-day campaign.
As many as 1,213 teams will go door-to-door in houses and schools, 133 fixed teams at primary and rural health centers, dispensaries and hospitals, while 69 transit and roaming teams will give anti-polio vaccine to children.
Commissioner Gujranwala division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari, District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi were also present.
