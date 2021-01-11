Anti-polio campaign launched in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Riaz Nazir Gara Monday inaugurated the national anti-polio campaign by administering vaccine drops to children at THQ Hospital Sambrial.

As many 670,190 children under five years of age would be given the anti-polio vaccine in the district during the five-day campaign.

As many as 1,213 teams will go door-to-door in houses and schools, 133 fixed teams at primary and rural health centers, dispensaries and hospitals, while 69 transit and roaming teams will give anti-polio vaccine to children.

Commissioner Gujranwala division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari, District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi were also present.