PTI’s MPA Faisal Zaman arrested in Abbottabad over murder charges

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly MPA Faisal Zaman was arrested after an anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad dismissed the bail petition in the murder case.

As per details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker was taken into custody from the court premises.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Faisal Zaman is accused of orchestrating PTI leader Tahir Iqbal’s murder.

Malik Tahir Iqbal was killed when unidentified persons opened fire at him near the Kotera area on September 13. He died on the spot, while three others were injured.

Earlier, Faisal Zaman had secured transit bail in the case from the Islamabad High Court.

Accused Sher Zaman arrested on a charge of assassinating the PTI leader in a statement recorded under Section 164 CrPc in the court of judicial magistrate Abbottabad had reportedly confessed that he had gunned down the PTI leader at the instigation of MPA Faisal Zaman.