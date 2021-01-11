Pak-Qatar Family Takaful signs MoU with University of Lahore Teaching Hospital

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited has signed an agreement with University of Lahore Teaching Hospital in order to provide high quality service to its valuable customers.

With the enlistment of this hospital on PQFTL’s panel, maximum health card holders will be able to utilise quality health services.

The ceremony took place at University of Lahore Teaching Hospital's Office and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr. Izhar Ahmed, Head of Medical Services, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful and Awais Raoof, Chairman BOG - University of Lahore, along with senior officials from both organisations.

“It is indeed a matter of pride for Pak-Qatar Takaful to sign MoU with University of Lahore. Such initiatives will definitely provide health convenience to customers,” stated Dr. Izhar, Head of Medical Services, PQFTL.

Mr. Awais Raoof Chairman, BOG, University of Lahore while expressing his views on the occasion said, “University of Lahore Teaching Hospital is glad to build strong business relationship with Pak-Qatar Takaful. We believe in offering quality health services and these kinds of partnerships will truly be beneficial for customers.”