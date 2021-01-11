ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful signs MoU with University of Lahore Teaching Hospital

  • With the enlistment of this hospital on PQFTL’s panel, maximum health card holders will be able to utilise quality health services.
  • “It is indeed a matter of pride for Pak-Qatar Takaful to sign MoU with University of Lahore. Such initiatives will definitely provide health convenience to customers,” stated Dr. Izhar.
Mohammad Bilal Tahir 11 Jan 2021

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited has signed an agreement with University of Lahore Teaching Hospital in order to provide high quality service to its valuable customers.

With the enlistment of this hospital on PQFTL’s panel, maximum health card holders will be able to utilise quality health services.

The ceremony took place at University of Lahore Teaching Hospital's Office and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr. Izhar Ahmed, Head of Medical Services, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful and Awais Raoof, Chairman BOG - University of Lahore, along with senior officials from both organisations.

“It is indeed a matter of pride for Pak-Qatar Takaful to sign MoU with University of Lahore. Such initiatives will definitely provide health convenience to customers,” stated Dr. Izhar, Head of Medical Services, PQFTL.

Mr. Awais Raoof Chairman, BOG, University of Lahore while expressing his views on the occasion said, “University of Lahore Teaching Hospital is glad to build strong business relationship with Pak-Qatar Takaful. We believe in offering quality health services and these kinds of partnerships will truly be beneficial for customers.”

Lahore Pak Qatar Teaching Hospital Family Takaful

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful signs MoU with University of Lahore Teaching Hospital

No organised terrorist infrastructure exists in Pakistan today: DG ISPR

PM Imran, COAS discuss security situation, LoC violations

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters