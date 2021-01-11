ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
LCCI demands up-gradation of transmission system

  • The LCCI office-bearers said the government should share its energy plan with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
APP 11 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) while calling for uninterrupted electricity supply to the industrial sector, has urged the government to up-grade transmission and distribution system to ensure continuous electricity supply.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry told the media here on Monday that countrywide electricity breakdown gave a big blow to the industrial sector and affected its production process.

They said that repeated incidents of power failure in the past have revealed weakness of power transmission and distribution system. They said that recent power failure had plunged the country into darkness and situation could be further aggravated if steps on war-footing were not taken.

They said that electricity was a basic input for the industrial sector and a must to keep the wheel of industry moving. They said that growth of local industry was a barometer of economy.

The LCCI office-bearers said that it was a very good sign that the government was well-aware of the rising demand of electricity and working on a number of power projects days and nights but the government should also be aware of the fact that existing power distribution system could not bear the load of additional power.

They urged the government not to tolerate any laxity towards the up-gradation of power transmission and distribution system as any negligence could cause unbearable loss to the trade, industry and economy.

They also demanded the government ensure early completion of ongoing power projects as it was necessary to keep the industrial wheel moving and economic growth was also linked with sufficient energy. The LCCI office-bearers said that timely completion of hydro-power projects was vital for the economy.

The LCCI office-bearers said the government should share its energy plan with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Lahore Chamber's office-bearers said that promotion of alternate energy resources would definitely curtail the burden from conventional energy system, therefore, government should bring down duties and taxes on the equipment being used for power generation through alternate energy resources.

