India could potentially ramp up its military presence in Afghanistan, amidst American troop withdrawal

  • India could potentially ramp up its military assistance to Afghanistan, as American troops begin to expedite their withdrawal from the country.
  • New Delhi is believed to have provided assurances to Kabul for additional military support in the foreseeable future - as the United States seeks to reduce its troop presence.
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Jan 2021

India could potentially ramp up its military assistance to Afghanistan, as American troops begin to expedite their withdrawal from the country.

In a recent telephonic conversation between Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Afghanistan's Foriegn Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar, New Delhi is believed to have provided assurances to Kabul for additional military support in the foreseeable future - as the United States seeks to reduce its troop presence.

As reported by The Print, as Afghanistan now actively seeks to forge national as well international support on the Taliban peace talks; adding that it wants to reassure itself of the support it can seek from some of its “age-old friends” like India.

“They (Jaishankar and Atmar) also discussed reduction of violence, the need for the establishment of a meaningful ceasefire, preserving the gains of the past 19 years, addressing issues related to the Afghan refugees in India, and expansion of bilateral cooperation,” added a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.

India military Afghanistan Taliban troops withdrawal peace deal

