ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Australia shares slip as gold eases on US stimulus hopes

  • The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 673 while 575 declined as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favoured advancers. There were 106 new highs and 43 new lows.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

Australian shares edged lower on Monday as a slump in shares of gold miners offset upbeat sentiment around hopes of more fiscal stimulus from the United States and buoyant oil prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 6,742.8 points by 2335 GMT.

The benchmark had surged in tandem with its global peers last week on bets that a Democrat-controlled Senate would help US President-elect Joe Biden implement further stimulus in the near future.

Hopes of fiscal support, along with prospects for a smooth transition of power in Washington, have taken the shine off safe-haven assets such as gold.

Gold stocks slumped 4.6% and were set for their fourth straight session of decline.

Westgold Resources fell 7.52%, Dacian Gold eased 7.34%, and the country's biggest gold miner Newcrest gave up 4.4%.

Losses on the bourse were contained, however, as energy stocks jumped more than 3% to their highest since March 2020, with oil prices near a one-year high after Saudi Arabia's pledge last week to cut output.

Shares of Whitehaven Coal rose 2.9%, while Woodside Petroleum gained 2.8?%.

Domestic sentiment was also supported by the easing of a three-week lockdown on Syndey's Northern Beaches in New South Wales state.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 673 while 575 declined as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favoured advancers. There were 106 new highs and 43 new lows.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index, which had scaled multiple record peaks last week, slid 1.54% to 13,349.6 points.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Sunday it was responding to a breach of one of its data systems, after a third-party file-sharing service it uses to share and store some sensitive information was illegally accessed.

Australian shares Democrat S&P/ASX 200 index Woodside Petroleum New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index Reserve Bank of New Zealand Dacian Gold Westgold

