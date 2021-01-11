ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.93%)
BOP 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.23%)
DGKC 113.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
EPCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.3%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.65%)
FFL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
HASCOL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
HUBC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.77%)
HUMNL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (12.19%)
JSCL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.74%)
KAPCO 37.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.4%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 43.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.02%)
PAEL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.73%)
PPL 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.4%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.81%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.62%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.89%)
UNITY 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.24%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,848 Increased By ▲ 12.37 (0.26%)
BR30 24,345 Increased By ▲ 137.95 (0.57%)
KSE100 45,756 Increased By ▲ 101.92 (0.22%)
KSE30 19,160 Increased By ▲ 36.49 (0.19%)
China sells 2,099,199 tonnes of wheat from state reserves

  • The average selling price was 2,365 yuan ($358.35) a tonne, the trade centre said.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

BEIJING: China sold 2,099,199 tonnes of wheat, or 52.16 % of the total offer at an auction of state reserves last week, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement on Monday.

The average selling price was 2,365 yuan ($358.35) a tonne, the trade centre said.

Sales volumes at the auctions, which had declined earlier on falling corn prices and higher grains imports, have picked up again as feed producers kept stocking up on the grain amid soaring corn prices.

The table below shows the volume of wheat sold at weekly auctions from China's state reserves since June 22 this year.

China National Grain Trade Center China's state reserves

