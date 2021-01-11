ANL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.55%)
BOP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.65%)
FFL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.73%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 86.05 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.71%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (12.98%)
JSCL 29.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.16%)
KAPCO 37.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.4%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
PAEL 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.49%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.73%)
PPL 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.33%)
PRL 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.98%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.77%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.89%)
UNITY 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.47%)
BR100 4,848 Increased By ▲ 12.18 (0.25%)
BR30 24,358 Increased By ▲ 151.39 (0.63%)
KSE100 45,747 Increased By ▲ 92.62 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,163 Increased By ▲ 39.49 (0.21%)
China stocks slip on Sino-US tensions, fresh virus cases; Hong Kong gains

  • "A weak dollar and decreased overseas risk would help continued foreign inflows into the A-share market," Pacific Securities noted in a report.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks eased on Monday as worries over Sino-US tensions continued to weigh on the market, while a jump in new domestic COVID-19 cases also dampened sentiment.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 5,492.74 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,561.77.

** The US lifting of restrictions on interactions with Taiwanese officials is a "big thing", Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said, describing it as a major boost for relations with the island's most important global backer.

** Adding to the pressure, mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, the country's national health authority said, as new infections in Hebei province surrounding Beijing continued to rise.

** Leading declines, the CSI new energy index dropped 3.1%. The index had gained more than 100% in 2020, thanks in part to China's carbon neutrality pledge.

** Bucking the broad weakness, banking firms rose after data pointing to a continued recovery in the world's second largest economy.

** China's factory gate prices fell last month at their slowest pace since February, official data showed on Monday, suggesting China's manufacturing sector continues to see a steady recovery from the COVID-19 shock.

** Many analysts remained bullish on the market, citing a contiued economic recovery and ample liquidity.

** "A weak dollar and decreased overseas risk would help continued foreign inflows into the A-share market," Pacific Securities noted in a report.

** Liquidity conditions in China would remain relatively loose at the start of the year, while there is still room for mutual funds to boost equities holdings, the brokerage added.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.9% to 28,122.93, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.9% to 11,167.23.

