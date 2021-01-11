ANL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.93%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.04%)
DGKC 113.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.65%)
FFL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
HASCOL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HUBC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
HUMNL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (12.19%)
JSCL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.92%)
KAPCO 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.43%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.83%)
PPL 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.33%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.57%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.89%)
UNITY 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.47%)
BR100 4,848 Increased By ▲ 12.18 (0.25%)
BR30 24,358 Increased By ▲ 151.39 (0.63%)
KSE100 45,747 Increased By ▲ 92.62 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,163 Increased By ▲ 39.49 (0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Pakistan mulling to bring ‘strong’ data protection law

  • Opining on the privacy policy issues, the minister said that instead of a unilateral approach such policy changes should have been made after wider consultation.
Ali Ahmed 11 Jan 2021

In wake of the recent shift in WhatsApp privacy policy, Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology is mulling to introduce a strong data protection law to protect its citizen's privacy.

“WhatsApp Privacy Policy allows data sharing of consumers sensitive information, Ministry of Science and Technology, is considering introducing a strong data protection law to protect citizens privacy,” stated Chaudhry in a tweet post.

Opining on the privacy policy issues, the minister said that instead of a unilateral approach such policy changes should have been made after wider consultation.

The development comes after WhatsApp, the world’s largest messaging platform has updated its terms and privacy policy, under which the platform will share the user data with the parent company Facebook.

As per the WhatsApp notification, key updates include more information about, WhatsApp service and how it process the user data, how businesses can use Facebook posted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats and how WhatsApp partner with Facebook to offer integration across the Facebook company products.

“By tapping AGREE to accept the new terms and privacy policy, which take effect on February 8 2021. After this date, you'll need to accept this updates to continue using WhatsApp. You can also visit the Help Centre if you would prefer to delete your account and would like more information,” states the notification.

Meaning if the user doesn’t agree to the new Terms and Privacy policy, they can no longer access the platform after February 8, 2021.

Pakistan facebook whatsapp Fawad Hussain

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Pakistan mulling to bring ‘strong’ data protection law

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters