ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Mumbai case: Pakistan fulfilling obligations: FO

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 11 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sunday ‘encouraged’ the United States State Department to “reserve its concern for the active aiding, abetting, planning, promoting, financing and execution of terrorist activities by India for which sufficient irrefutable evidence has already been provided.”

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan is fully “abiding by its own statutes and fulfilment of its international obligations.”

In a series of tweets, he wrote, “The investigations, prosecutions and subsequent convictions, through due process, are a reflection of effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal system, which operates independent of any extraneous factors or influences. The legal process in the ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side to send witnesses for cross examination by Pakistani court.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Sunday offered its condolences over the demise of Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Totok Prianamto, due to cardiac arrest.

“Consul General Totok Prianamto played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, and we deeply value his positive contributions.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the late Consul General Totok Prianamto’s family and friends. We also convey our deepest condolences to the brotherly Government of Indonesia,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

Reports suggest that Indonesian consul general in Karachi expired Saturday.

The Indonesian diplomat was admitted to South City Hospital in Clifton, Karachi, a fortnight ago and was reportedly under treatment for COVID-19.

On Saturday, he suffered severe heart attack and passed away.

The late diplomat’s body was scheduled to be air-lifted to his country as soon as the medico-legal formalities were completed, reports said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mumbai case: Pakistan fulfilling obligations: FO

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Govt, IPPs agree to sign master agreements

Bomb kills three in Kabul

PM reiterates his resolve against ‘mafia’

Pope urges US to protect democracy

Indonesia says located black box recorders from crashed plane

ICC probes racist abuse after fans ejected from Sydney Test

UK helps raise $1bn in global vaccine donations

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.