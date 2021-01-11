Mumbai case: Pakistan fulfilling obligations: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sunday ‘encouraged’ the United States State Department to “reserve its concern for the active aiding, abetting, planning, promoting, financing and execution of terrorist activities by India for which sufficient irrefutable evidence has already been provided.”

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan is fully “abiding by its own statutes and fulfilment of its international obligations.”

In a series of tweets, he wrote, “The investigations, prosecutions and subsequent convictions, through due process, are a reflection of effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal system, which operates independent of any extraneous factors or influences. The legal process in the ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side to send witnesses for cross examination by Pakistani court.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Sunday offered its condolences over the demise of Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Totok Prianamto, due to cardiac arrest.

“Consul General Totok Prianamto played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, and we deeply value his positive contributions.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the late Consul General Totok Prianamto’s family and friends. We also convey our deepest condolences to the brotherly Government of Indonesia,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

Reports suggest that Indonesian consul general in Karachi expired Saturday.

The Indonesian diplomat was admitted to South City Hospital in Clifton, Karachi, a fortnight ago and was reportedly under treatment for COVID-19.

On Saturday, he suffered severe heart attack and passed away.

The late diplomat’s body was scheduled to be air-lifted to his country as soon as the medico-legal formalities were completed, reports said.

