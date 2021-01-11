This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Another one bites the dust” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Ali Khizar, has expressed his thoughts – with a tinge of sadness – on the exit of several qualified and competent persons from the government. His write-up can be broadly interpreted as a lament for Tabish Gauhar et al. He has argued among other things, that “The government probably needs thinkers, not merely doers. The government needs people with high emotional quotient (EQ), not merely high intelligence quotient (IQ)”. He’s absolutely right. In my view, the incumbent government has made several mistakes in two-and-a-half years of its five-year tenure. But most of these mistakes can be described as ‘honest mistakes’. The government is therefore required to understand that it is about time the prime minister and his cabinet colleague pulled their socks up because there is no room for laziness or complacency. Masses can’t ignore mistakes, however honest, any longer.

Jahangir Mughal (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021