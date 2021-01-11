IGP calls on Rashid

ISLAMABAD: The newly appointed Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday and discussed the law and order situation in the federal capital.

The minister congratulated the IGP for assuming the charge and said that Islamabad police would be made a professional force. He said that new vehicles and bikes were being purchased for Islamabad police which would help to further improve the security situation.