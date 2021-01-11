Pakistan getting success in economic field, says governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that Pakistan is achieving success in the economic field following successful economic policies of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"For the first time, Pakistan's exports to the UK exceeded one billion mark and the country is set to get its rightful place in the world in the economic field," he said; adding: "Revolution is taking place in the industrial sector in Punjab due to government policies and new employment opportunities are also being made available to the people."

While talking to PTI workers and media persons at the residence of Zafar Sindhu, a central member of the PTI, the Governor said the incumbent government is also addressing the problems of the business community on priority basis.

On a query, he said the general elections will be held only after the government completes its term. There is a clear dissent among the PDM while the government is pursuing a policy of complete adherence to transparency and merit, he added. The Governor said the people stand with the government policies, not with the opposition parties and we are taking steps to provide relief to the people in every field even in difficult times.

He said that devolution of power to lower level is the first priority of the government and as soon as we overcome Corona, local bodies elections will be held in Punjab.

