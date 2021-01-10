ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NAB Sukkur files 323 ref; recovers Rs 26 bln in last three years: Report

  • NAB Sukkur has filed 89 references in 2018, 108 in 2019 and 136 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts.
APP 10 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur had filed 323 corruption references besides depositing a sum of over Rs 26 billion in national exchequer after recovering from the corrupt elements in the last three years.

According to NAB’s three years performance report, the Sukkur bureau had recovered Rs 748.672 million in 2018, Rs. 8.5 billion in 2019 and Rs. 16.882 billion directly or indirectly.

Similarly, NAB Sukkur has filed 89 references in 2018, 108 in 2019 and 136 in 2020 in respected Accountability Courts.

NAB Sukkur has received 20,575 complaints in 2018, 26,161 in 2019 and 29,208 in 2020 and all were disposed off after due scrutiny, adding, currently no complaint is under process.

The bureau had authorized 520 complaint verifications in 2018, 628 in 2019 and 701 in 2020. It had also authorized 280 inquiries in 2018, 357 in 2019 and 401 in 2020. Similarly, NAB held around 75 investigations in 2018, 119 in 2019 and 142 in 2020.

In total, the NAB had recovered Rs 714 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt since its inception.

