World
COVID-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day
- "At the moment we're running over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day," he told Sophie Ridge on Sky News.
10 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain is vaccinating 200,00 people a day against COVID-19 and is on course to ramping up immunisations to 2 million a week, the rate needed to cover the most vulnerable by the middle of February, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.
"At the moment we're running over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day," he told Sophie Ridge on Sky News.
"We've now vaccinated around a third of the over-80s in this country, so we are making significant progress, but there's still further expansion to go. This week we are opening mass vaccination centres."
Tax collection surpasses Rs2,205 bn in first half of current fiscal year, says PM
COVID-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day
Legal process in ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side: FO
Belgium coronavirus deaths top 20,000: official
Bomb kills three in Afghan capital
Massive breakdown: Power supply across country will be restored in next few hours: Ayub
At UN: India fails to muster support to assume chairmanship of key subsidiary bodies
Brexit deal's 'rules of origin' spark trade confusion
Indonesia finds body parts, debris, detects emergency signal of crashed jet
A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle
New Zealand central bank hit by cyber attack
Read more stories
Comments