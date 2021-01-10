ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
COVID-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day

  "At the moment we're running over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day," he told Sophie Ridge on Sky News.
Reuters 10 Jan 2021

LONDON: Britain is vaccinating 200,00 people a day against COVID-19 and is on course to ramping up immunisations to 2 million a week, the rate needed to cover the most vulnerable by the middle of February, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

"At the moment we're running over 200,000 people being vaccinated every day," he told Sophie Ridge on Sky News.

"We've now vaccinated around a third of the over-80s in this country, so we are making significant progress, but there's still further expansion to go. This week we are opening mass vaccination centres."

COVID 19 Sophie Ridge Sky News Health Secretary Matt Hancock

