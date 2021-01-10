Business & Finance
Egypt's December headline inflation decelerates to 5.4%
- Month-on-month, the headline indicator showed deflation.
10 Jan 2021
CAIRO: Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation in December slowed to 5.4% from 5.7% in November, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Sunday.
Month-on-month, the headline indicator showed deflation, at -0.4% compared to 0.8 a month prior, the agency said.
Tax collection surpasses Rs2,205 bn in first half of current fiscal year, says PM
Egypt's December headline inflation decelerates to 5.4%
Legal process in ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side: FO
COVID-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day
Belgium coronavirus deaths top 20,000: official
Bomb kills three in Afghan capital
Massive breakdown: Power supply across country will be restored in next few hours: Ayub
At UN: India fails to muster support to assume chairmanship of key subsidiary bodies
Brexit deal's 'rules of origin' spark trade confusion
Indonesia finds body parts, debris, detects emergency signal of crashed jet
A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle
New Zealand central bank hit by cyber attack
Read more stories
Comments