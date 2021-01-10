ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Legal process in ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side: FO

  • Foreign Office says investigations, prosecutions and subsequent convictions, through due process, are a reflection of effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal system
  • FO spokesperson says Pakistan is fully abiding by its own statutes and fulfillment of its international obligations
Fahad Zulfikar 10 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Office has said that the legal process in the ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side to send witnesses for cross examination by Pakistani court.

In a statement issued on Sunday, FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said investigations, prosecutions and subsequent convictions, through due process, are a reflection of effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal system, which operates independent of any extraneous factors or influences.

"Pakistan is fully abiding by its own statutes and fulfillment of its international obligations," he added.

He maintained, "The legal process in the ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side to send witnesses for cross examination by Pakistani court."

“The State Department is encouraged to reserve its concern for the active aiding, abetting, planning, promoting, financing & execution of terrorist activities by India for which sufficient irrefutable evidence has already been provided,” the Foreign Office said.

Earlier, India accused leader of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi of his involvement in Mumbai attacks that took place in 2008.

On January 8, an anti-terrorism court sentenced Lakhvi to 15 years in prison.

Lakhvi was fined Rs300,000 by the court in Lahore. Lakhvi was accused of running a dispensary in Lahore as a front for financing militant activities. He has been pronounced imprisonment five years each in the case under three different sector.

On January 2, CTD had arrested an alleged member of a banned outfit Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi during a raid conducted in Lahore.

The arrest was made in relation to terrorism financing, spokesman for CTD clarified, and not for a "specific militant attack".

The suspected terror financer was also nominated by the United Nations in its list of suspected terrorists for being associated with an outlawed outfit, said CTD adding that the suspect will face trial in an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

Foreign Office Mumbai case reluctance from india FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri international obligations legal process

Legal process in ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side: FO

COVID-19: UK vaccinating 200,000 people a day

Belgium coronavirus deaths top 20,000: official

Bomb kills three in Afghan capital

Massive breakdown: Power supply across country will be restored in next few hours: Ayub

At UN: India fails to muster support to assume chairmanship of key subsidiary bodies

Brexit deal's 'rules of origin' spark trade confusion

Indonesia finds body parts, debris, detects emergency signal of crashed jet

A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle

New Zealand central bank hit by cyber attack

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters