Legal process in ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side: FO

(Karachi) Foreign Office has said that the legal process in the ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side to send witnesses for cross examination by Pakistani court.

In a statement issued on Sunday, FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said investigations, prosecutions and subsequent convictions, through due process, are a reflection of effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal system, which operates independent of any extraneous factors or influences.

"Pakistan is fully abiding by its own statutes and fulfillment of its international obligations," he added.

He maintained, "The legal process in the ‘Mumbai Case’ remains stalled due to reluctance by Indian side to send witnesses for cross examination by Pakistani court."

“The State Department is encouraged to reserve its concern for the active aiding, abetting, planning, promoting, financing & execution of terrorist activities by India for which sufficient irrefutable evidence has already been provided,” the Foreign Office said.

Earlier, India accused leader of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi of his involvement in Mumbai attacks that took place in 2008.

On January 8, an anti-terrorism court sentenced Lakhvi to 15 years in prison.

Lakhvi was fined Rs300,000 by the court in Lahore. Lakhvi was accused of running a dispensary in Lahore as a front for financing militant activities. He has been pronounced imprisonment five years each in the case under three different sector.

On January 2, CTD had arrested an alleged member of a banned outfit Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi during a raid conducted in Lahore.

The arrest was made in relation to terrorism financing, spokesman for CTD clarified, and not for a "specific militant attack".

The suspected terror financer was also nominated by the United Nations in its list of suspected terrorists for being associated with an outlawed outfit, said CTD adding that the suspect will face trial in an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.