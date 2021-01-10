ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Chinese stainless steel futures extend gains

Reuters 10 Jan 2021

MANILA: China's stainless steel futures extended gains on Thursday, leaping as much as 5%, as higher cost of feedstock nickel and tight supply drove prices higher for the metal used in vehicles and cookware. The most-active March stainless steel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to the day's upside limit of 14,725 yuan ($2,280.72) a tonne, the highest since late October.

The smelting cost of nickel pig iron, the feedstock for stainless steel, remains high because many Chinese smelters are using high-priced nickel concentrate bought recently, according to a Mysteel consultancy report citing a market source.

Prices of nickel continued to rise, with the London Metal Exchange benchmark crossing the $18,000 a tonne level for the first time since September 2019, as extended riots in key producer New Caledonia fuelled supply worries.

Shrinking nickel inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai exchange, which fell by more than half in 2020, have also added pressure on prices.

"The domestic spot premium continues to strengthen, and there is still support under the nickel price," Huatai Futures analysts said in a note.

"The stainless steel futures price may remain strong for the time being", with the short supply in the spot market providing extra support, they said.

Iron ore prices also rose, propelled by restocking demand from Chinese steel mills, with the most-active May contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange up 3.1% at 1,062.50 yuan a tonne at the close of daytime trading.

The steelmaking ingredient's February contract on the Singapore Exchange gained 1.2% to $167 a tonne by 0709 GMT. Spot iron ore for delivery to top steel producer China steadied at $168 a tonne on Wednesday, according to SteelHome consultancy. Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.7%, while hot-rolled coil jumped 2.9%.

