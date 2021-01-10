ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
Massive power breakdown in Pakistan plunges the country into darkness

  • Major cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar Quetta, and others plunged into darkness on Saturday after a massive power breakdown.
  • "When a large plant trips, the voltage, and frequency drops instantly. Plants that are on the system, are designed to automatically open breakers and isolate themselves to avoid damage. Now they will have to bring them back one by one," an anonymous WAPDA source told Business Recorder.
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Jan 2021

Reportedly, cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar Quetta, and others plunged into darkness on Saturday after a massive power breakdown.

So far, authorities have not released any statement on the cause of this major breakdown.

The breakdown appears to be the result of a malfunction in a major coal power plant due to fog on transmission lines which may have triggered a chain reaction.

"When a large plant trips, the voltage, and frequency drops instantly. Plants that are on the system, are designed to automatically open breakers and isolate themselves to avoid damage. Now they will have to bring them back one by one," an anonymous WAPDA source told Business Recorder.

Ministry of Energy in a Tweet confirmed that the power breakdown was countrywide and occurred due to a technical fault in the national transmission line. The tweet also said that efforts were underway to restore electricity.

We are following this story very closely and will update as more information become available.

