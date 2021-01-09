ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
Pak exports to UK crosses US $ 1 billion in first 6 months of FY2020-21: Razak

  • In December 2020, these exports grew by 47 percent to US $ 189 million as compared to $ 129 million in December last year.
APP 09 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday informed that the first time, Pakistan’s exports to the United Kingdom (UK) have crossed the US dollars one billion in the first six months of fiscal year 202-121, the ever met target in the said duration.

From July 1 to end December 2020, the exports to UK grew by 21 percent touching figure of US $ 1,029 million as compared to figure of US $ 852 million in the respective time during last fiscal year, the advisor tweeted.

Moreover, in December 2020, these exports grew by 47 percent to US $ 189 million as compared to $ 129 million in December last year.

“I congratulate our exporters for this achievement and encourage them to make efforts to obtain a greater share of the market,” he said.

“ I also commend the efforts of MOC’s Trade Officers (TOs) posted in the UK and urge them to work harder in finding opportunities for our exporters and provide facilitation to our businessmen,“ he said.

Abdul Razak Dawood

