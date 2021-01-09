US reaffirms long-term commitment to security partnership

ISLAMABAD: The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to a long-term and mutually-beneficial security partnership with Pakistan, as the two sides discussed urgency of reducing violence and restarting meaningful negotiations between Afghan government and the Taliban.

According to ISPR, the Pakistani delegation was led by the Chief of General Staff Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

In a daylong session, issues ranging from regional security to deepening of bilateral defence and security and military-to-military cooperation were discussed.

The discussions were held to affirm friendly ties; both the sides exchanged views and ideas on various matters.

According to a statement of the US Embassy here on Friday, David Helvey, performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, met with Pakistan’s Chief of the General Staff Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday.

“Mr Helvey thanked Lt-Gen Mirza for Pakistan’s ongoing role in supporting Afghanistan peace negotiations and discussed the urgency of reducing violence and restarting meaningful negotiations between the Islamic Republic [of Afghanistan] negotiators and the Taliban,” the embassy said.

It added that Helvey also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to a long-term, mutually-beneficial security partnership with Pakistan, and discussed opportunities for strengthening cooperation on counterterrorism.

