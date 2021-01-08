ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
Sports

Mourinho calls on Premier League not to postpone Spurs games

  • Mourinho's side have already had one league game postponed, against Fulham after a rise in coronavirus cases among Scott Parker's squad.
  • It's the moment for the Premier League to show leadership, to make decisions. A club like us is trying everything every day to be ready to play, to follow the rules we have in our hands.
Reuters 08 Jan 2021

Jose Mourinho called on the Premier League to avoid further postponements over COVID-19 concerns, with Tottenham Hotspur's game at Villa Park next week in doubt after 10 Aston Villa first-team players tested positive.

Mourinho's side have already had one league game postponed, against Fulham after a rise in coronavirus cases among Scott Parker's squad, and the reverse fixture with their London rivals in April will be moved after Spurs reached the League Cup final.

"It's the moment for the Premier League to show leadership, to make decisions. A club like us is trying everything every day to be ready to play, to follow the rules we have in our hands," Mourinho said before Sunday's FA Cup third round trip to eighth-tier Marine.

"If we don't play against Aston Villa, that will be three matches postponed, and that will be impossible. After the season we have the Euros (due to begin on June 11), and of course the Euros are not going to be moved," the Spurs manager added.

Mourinho said his entire squad has tested negative in the latest round of checks, despite Brentford boss Thomas Frank testing positive after Spurs' League Cup semi-final win over the Championship side.

Forward Gareth Bale could feature against Marine after recovering from a calf injury and training with Spurs first-team players on Friday.

"Gareth told us he would like to go, he would like to play, so, if tomorrow the feelings are positive, he will come."

Jose Mourinho COVID 19 Spurs games League Cup final

