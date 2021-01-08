Markets
Wall St sets new highs as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.5 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 31069.58.
- The S&P 500 rose 11.3 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 3815.05.
08 Jan 2021
Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as hopes of more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn eclipsed concerns over a significant loss of pace in labor market recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.5 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 31069.58. The S&P 500 rose 11.3 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 3815.05, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 92.7 points, or 0.71%, to 13160.215 at the opening bell.
