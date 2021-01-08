Markets
South Korea's MFG passes in 65,000 tonne feed wheat inquiry
HAMBURG: South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) is believed to have rejected offers and made no purchase in a private inquiry about purchasing about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat made on Thursday, European traders said in initial assessments on Friday.
The wheat was sought for May/June shipment.
The MFG was seeking to buy at around $275 a tonne c&f which was too low compared to selling offers around $290 to $295 a tonne c&f, traders said.
