ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,854 Increased By ▲ 47.96 (1%)
BR30 24,369 Increased By ▲ 271.34 (1.13%)
KSE100 45,824 Increased By ▲ 479.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,206 Increased By ▲ 197.94 (1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil eases, but set to log fourth straight weekly rise

  • Palm falls for second straight day.
  • Palm set to log 5% weekly rise.
Reuters 08 Jan 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Friday, tracking weaker rival soyoil, but the contract was set to rise a fourth consecutive week on a tight supply outlook ahead of industry data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 25 ringgit, or 0.65%, to 3,792 ringgit ($938.61) a tonne during the midday break, falling for a second straight session.

The contract has gained 5.3% so far this week.

Lack of fresh news, cautious trading and additional weekend profit-taking ahead of data from Malaysian Palm Oil Board, USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and cargo surveyors kept the market directionless during the first trading session, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

"Jan. 1-10 export is seen lower and this could also pressure prices in the second half," he added.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release December supply and demand data on Monday.

A Reuters survey pegged December end-stocks to tumble to their lowest in more than 13 years at 1.22 million tonnes. Production was seen falling 11% from the month before, while export likely rose 15%.

Malaysia will delay the nationwide rollout of its B20 palm oil biodiesel mandate to early 2022, state news agency Bernama reported, following in Indonesia's footsteps to delay its B40 mandate.

Palm oil prices are likely to remain high in the first quarter but "fall dramatically" during the second half of the year as palm and oilseed plantings pick up, two leading industry analysts on Thursday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract gained 0.2%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil

Palm oil eases, but set to log fourth straight weekly rise

Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters