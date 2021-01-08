ANL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.02%)
After latest update, WhatsApp will now share User information with Facebook

  • If the user doesn’t agree to the new Terms and Privacy policy, they can no longer access the platform after February 8, 2021.
Ali Ahmed 08 Jan 2021

WhatsApp, the world’s largest messaging platform has updated its terms and privacy policy, under which the platform will share the user data with the parent company Facebook.

As per the WhatsApp notification key updates include more information about, WhatsApp service and how it process the user data, how businesses can use Facebook posted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats and how WhatsApp partner with Facebook to offer integration across the Facebook company products.

“By tapping AGREE to accept the new terms and privacy policy, which take effect on February 8 2021. After this date, you'll need to accept this updates to continue using WhatsApp. You can also visit the Help Centre if you would prefer to delete your account and would like more information,” states the notification.

Meaning if the user doesn’t agree to the new Terms and Privacy policy, they can no longer access the platform after February 8, 2021.

As per GSM Arena, the information being collected by WhatsApp which will be shared with Facebook includes location data, IP addresses, phone model, Operating System, battery level, signal strength, browser, mobile network, ISP, language, time zone, and even IMEI.

The report added that information about the user messaging, calling, what groups they are attending, Status, profile photo, will also be shared.

