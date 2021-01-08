ANL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.02%)
ASL 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.82%)
AVN 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
BYCO 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.71%)
DGKC 113.73 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFBL 27.57 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (7.86%)
FFL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
JSCL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.34%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.17%)
MLCF 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 42.34 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.74%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
PPL 98.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.46%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.22%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.84%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.14%)
TRG 88.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.53%)
UNITY 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 38.81 (0.81%)
BR30 24,286 Increased By ▲ 188.39 (0.78%)
KSE100 45,743 Increased By ▲ 398.35 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,186 Increased By ▲ 177.39 (0.93%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Beijing says Washington to pay 'heavy price' if UN ambassador goes to Taiwan

  • "The United States will pay a heavy price for its wrong action," a statement from the Chinese mission to the UN said.
AFP 08 Jan 2021

UNITED NATIONS: China on Thursday threatened that the United States would pay a "heavy price" if its United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft kept plans announced by the State Department to travel to Taiwan in the coming days.

"The United States will pay a heavy price for its wrong action," a statement from the Chinese mission to the UN said.

"China strongly urges the United States to stop its crazy provocation, stop creating new difficulties for China-US relations and the two countries' cooperation in the United Nations, and stop going further on the wrong path."

China "firmly opposes" the visit and demands the US cancel its plans, the statement added, reiterating Beijing's one China policy that maintains Taiwan is only a mainland province.

The precise date of Craft's visit is not yet clear.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua had also criticized the trip earlier in the day, saying an US ambassador's presence in Taiwan would violate Chinese sovereignty.

Administration officials under President Donald Trump already visited Taiwan last year, despite opposition from Beijing, amid US-Chinese tensions over trade, security and human rights.

China US Taiwan

Beijing says Washington to pay 'heavy price' if UN ambassador goes to Taiwan

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Incentives for construction sector: PM optimistic about provinces’ approach to extension

KE granted licence to build, operate RLNG pipeline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters