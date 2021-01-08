NAB-FBI MoU to open up ‘Pandora’s box’: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari has stated that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US will up a Pandora's box for Pakistan.

On December 29, 2020, the Federal Cabinet was informed that the summary submitted by Law & Justice Division seeking approval of the Cabinet was circulated in terms of Rule 17(l)(b) of Rules of Business, 1973 among twenty-eight Federal Ministers for recording opinion and subsequent return to the Cabinet Division.

The sources said, fourteen Members of the Cabinet endorsed the proposal of the Cabinet Division, replies from thirteen members were not received within stipulated time, whereas one Minister the Minister for Human Rights raised the following observation:

"NAB & FBI are 2 organizations with very different functions. FBI is like IB and deals with domestic terrorism, crime, law and order, etc. NAB only deals with corruption and financial accountability. Signing of MoU between NAB & FIA (FBI) makes no sense and will open a political Pandora's box for Pakistan while giving FBI excessive politico-intel access.” She argued, saying that the issue needs a “proper” Cabinet discussion.

The summary was subsequently sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval. Keeping the observation of the member in view, the Prime Minister directed that the matter may be placed before the Cabinet, in terms of rule 19((3) of the Rules of Business, 1973.

The Cabinet Division sought the decision of the Cabinet on the summary submitted by the Law and Justice Division, regarding "approval of the Cabinet for signing of the MoU between National Accountability Bureau and Federal Bureau of Investigation of USA".

During a discussion, a member maintained that the MoU with FBI, should be signed by the Interior Division or FIA. The Minister for Law and Justice clarified that the signing of the MoU was in accordance with the NAB Ordinance.

After a discussion, the Cabinet set aside the reservations of Minister for Human Rights and accorded approval of the summary submitted by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

