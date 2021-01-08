South Punjab Secretariat: Punjab CS forwards revised document to CM

LAHORE: In order to establish the South Punjab Secretariat, the Chief Secretary Punjab has sent a revised document to the Chief Minister Punjab for approval.

After the necessary amendments in the Rules of Business for 2011, out of 16 proposed departments for the South Punjab Secretariat, 13 departments will become fully be operational. The work will begin after the appointment of heads in the Board of Revenue and the law department.

This was disclosed in the first meeting of cabinet committee on South Punjab chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht in the Civil Secretariat.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafiq Malik, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Zaman, Additional IG South Punjab, Secretary Finance Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Chairman Planning and Development Board and officers of relevant departments participated wherein they discussed issues related to the South Punjab Secretariat.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Zaman informed the meeting that the services of the Information Technology Board are being taken for procurement of IT related equipment in all the departments. Apart from the appointment of section officers, deputy secretaries and secretary finance for various departments, the additional chief secretary South Punjab also made recommendations for approval of new recruitments and exemption from the restrictions of the economy committee for procurement of vehicles for the secretariat.

The Additional IG South Punjab informed the meeting that Additional IG Office South Punjab has started providing services. The department is facing difficulties in communicating with the public due to unavailability of suitable offices.

The provincial minister directed the additional chief secretary to give a final timeline to the South Punjab Secretariat for the transfer of officers.

