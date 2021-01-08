ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

South Punjab Secretariat: Punjab CS forwards revised document to CM

Recorder Report Updated 08 Jan 2021

LAHORE: In order to establish the South Punjab Secretariat, the Chief Secretary Punjab has sent a revised document to the Chief Minister Punjab for approval.

After the necessary amendments in the Rules of Business for 2011, out of 16 proposed departments for the South Punjab Secretariat, 13 departments will become fully be operational. The work will begin after the appointment of heads in the Board of Revenue and the law department.

This was disclosed in the first meeting of cabinet committee on South Punjab chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht in the Civil Secretariat.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafiq Malik, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Zaman, Additional IG South Punjab, Secretary Finance Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Chairman Planning and Development Board and officers of relevant departments participated wherein they discussed issues related to the South Punjab Secretariat.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Zaman informed the meeting that the services of the Information Technology Board are being taken for procurement of IT related equipment in all the departments. Apart from the appointment of section officers, deputy secretaries and secretary finance for various departments, the additional chief secretary South Punjab also made recommendations for approval of new recruitments and exemption from the restrictions of the economy committee for procurement of vehicles for the secretariat.

The Additional IG South Punjab informed the meeting that Additional IG Office South Punjab has started providing services. The department is facing difficulties in communicating with the public due to unavailability of suitable offices.

The provincial minister directed the additional chief secretary to give a final timeline to the South Punjab Secretariat for the transfer of officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

South Punjab Secretariat: Punjab CS forwards revised document to CM

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Incentives for construction sector: PM optimistic about provinces’ approach to extension

KE granted licence to build, operate RLNG pipeline

Smart metering system: CCOE seeks deliberations on proposed design

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.