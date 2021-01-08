Ramzan Sugar Mills reference: One-time exemption allowed to Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court here Thursday allowed one time exemption to leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz for health reasons and adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills reference till January 18.

The court termed the health report of Hamza as vague and observed that the report did not support the verbal assertions of the doctor.

Earlier a jail doctor submitted the report and said Hamza was unable to walk due to pain in his joints since he recently recovered from Covid-19. However, he said, Hamza had not been admitted to the jail’s hospital.

The court, noted that the report filed by the doctor simply showed that Hamza had pain in his legs. The court asked the doctor, “Write a good report at least if you want to favour someone”.

A pleader on behalf of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the court since he had been exempted from personal appearance till conclusion of the trial.

In its reference, the NAB alleged that Shehbaz being chief minister of Punjab had got constructed a drain in district Chiniot primarily for the use of Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by his sons- Hamza and Suleman. It said Rs 200 million was spent for this purpose from public money.

The court also adjourned hearing of Punjab Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme against Shehbaz Sharif, former principal secretary to prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, former Director General Lahore development Authority Ahad Khan Cheema and others as defence counsel completed the cross-examination of five prosecution witnesses. The court summoned more witnesses on January 14.

