‘PTI to remain in power till 2023’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here on Thursday and discussed political issues and matters of mutual interests.

The Governor said on the occasion that the PTI will remain in power till 2023, hence the PDM should wait for the 2023 general polls. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not back down from transparent and impartial accountability. The solution to the problems is dialogue, not long marches and sit-ins. In any case, the government will fulfil its responsibility to uphold the rule of law and the constitution.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign nor will there be elections before 2023. Moreover, Chairman Punjab Public Service Commission Lt Gen Maqsood Ahmed (Retd) called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021