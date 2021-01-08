ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
'Corona vaccine to become available in Pakistan very soon'

Recorder Report Updated 08 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Corona vaccine shall become available through a uniform policy in Pakistan very soon. This was stated by Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

Meanwhile, out of 15,562 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, as many as 777 fresh Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths were reported across the province, taking the provincial tally of cases to 142,835 and fatalities to 4203.

With the recovery of 327 more people from the virus, the number of the patients who have recovered has reached 129,102 in the province. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has also recovered from the corona disease after he was tested negative.

In a statement, the CM thanked the people for their prayers as he regained health with the blessings of Almighty Allah.

"I continuously issued necessary instructions through the principal secretary during self-isolation. After the recovery, I will continue to serve the people with revived passion and commitment," he said, adding: "Corona is a fatal disease; therefore, the people should wear facemasks and adopt necessary precautions to remain safe from this disease."

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said: "Punjab is much better prepared to battle the second wave of the corona pandemic due to lessons learnt in the first wave. Punjab government allocated enough resources to fight the pandemic and set up 18 BSL-3 labs in the public sector. The 19th BSL 3 lab is being established in Rahim Yar Khan and the testing capacity has been increased from 400 tests per day to 22,000 tests during the pandemic."

