ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Tuesday

  • The court sought copy of the high court order and adjourned hearing till Tuesday.
APP 07 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Tuesday.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeals filed by the Sindh government and Pearl’s parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The petitioners challenged the April 02 high court verdict that overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case.

During the course of proceedings, Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for Daniel Pearl's parents, gave arguments regarding the confession of the accused.

The counsel for the accused said that he had filed a petition for the release of the accused.

The Prosecutor General Sindh said that his office had received application's copy on Thursday.

Justice Tariq Masood asked whether it was stated in SHC that the case proceedings were pending in the Supreme Court.

The Prosecutor General Sindh said that the accused were in custody as names were included in the fourth schedule.

The counsel for the accused said that the high court also quashed the order to detain the accused.

The court sought copy of the high court order and adjourned hearing till Tuesday.

Supreme Court SHC Daniel pearl murder case Daniel Pearl

SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Tuesday

PM Khan lauds Pakistani exporters, as India, Bangladesh struggle continue

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of 'Fatah-1' rocket system: ISPR

Congress reconvenes to certify Biden's win after a day of violence and rioting

Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi

Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules

Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks

Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters