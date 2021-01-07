ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares inch lower as losses in IT services stocks weigh

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.06% to 14,137.35, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.17% to close at 48,093.32.
Reuters 07 Jan 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended slightly lower on Thursday, as gains in telecom operator Bharti Airtel and lender Axis Bank were offset by losses in IT services stocks, a day before IT major Tata Consultancy Services kicks off third-quarter earnings season.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.06% to 14,137.35, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.17% to close at 48,093.32.

Both indexes hit record highs in the first four trading sessions of the new year, helped by continued foreign fund inflows and progress on COVID-19 vaccines. Foreign investors pumped more than $20 billion into Indian equities last year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

"Markets are right now very much overbought and there is some profit booking today," said Rahul Sharma, market strategist and head of research at Equity99 markets.

"Nifty at this point of time has strong support near the 14,100 level," he added.

Bharti Airtel closed 3.8% higher and was the biggest boost to the Nifty. The government's telecommunications department invited bids on Wednesday for auction of airwaves across seven bands ranging from 700 MHz to 2500 MHz.

The Nifty Bank Index rose 0.5%, with Axis Bank among the top boosts to the Nifty 50. Lenders Yes Bank , HDFC Bank and Bandhan Bank this week reported higher loans and advances as of Dec. 31, 2020.

The Nifty IT index fell 0.66%, with Tata Consultancy Services shedding 0.6% ahead of its third-quarter earnings report scheduled on Friday.

Sobha Ltd gained 7.7% after the real estate company said its third-quarter total sales value jumped 22.3% to 8.88 billion rupees.

The MSCI world equity index rose 0.3%, as investors looked past violence in Washington and bet on a large U.S. fiscal stimulus package after Democrat victories in Senate runoffs in Georgia.

Indian shares BSE

Indian shares inch lower as losses in IT services stocks weigh

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of 'Fatah-1' rocket system: ISPR

Congress reconvenes to certify Biden's win after a day of violence and rioting

Machh incident: Protests, sit-ins by Hazara community cripple routine life in Karachi

Twitter removes Trump's tweets, warns of permanent suspension of account for violating rules

Pakistan welcomes second round of Afghan peace talks

Pro-Trump protestors storm US Capitol building

Two top White House officials resign after Capitol violence, more on the way: sources

Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol

ECC moves to help industries get cheap raw material

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters