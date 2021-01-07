Joe Biden confirmed as 46th President of the United States, after a day of chaos in the Capitol

President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory has been certified, confirming that he will be the 46th President of the United States.

After countless Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building yesterday in an attempt to subvert the confirmation procedure, Congress confirmed President-elect Biden's victory on early Thursday morning.

Despite the incumbent President's efforts to overturn the vote, including lengthly legal disputes and the chaotic scenes from the rioting in the Capitol building (spurred on by the President himself), Congress rejected Republican challenges to Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the confirmation process stated after the rioting subsided that "To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win [..] Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house".

Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican representative from Kentucky and the majority leader, said that the “failed insurrection” had only clarified Congress' purpose in going through the formal process - adding that "They tried to disrupt our democracy - they failed".

The shocking scenes from Washington were the result of a long campaign by President Trump, in which he continued to pander to his conservative base by peddling a narrative of voter fraud - in an effort to overturn a democratically decided election.

According to Senator Mitt Romney, Republican representative from Utah and former Presidential candidate from 2012, “We gather due to a selfish man’s injured pride, and the outrage of supporters who he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning [...] What happened here today was an insurrection incited by the president of the United States".