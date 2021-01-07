PM Khan lauds Pakistani exporters, as India, Bangladesh struggle continue

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded Pakistan exporters after the country managed to record significant growth as compared to neighboring India and Bangladesh, which posted a decline during Nov-Dec 2020.

“I have received the regional export trends and this shows that, compared to our exports, the exports of India and Bangladesh for Nov/Dec 2020 showed negative growth,” said PM Khan in a tweet post, while sharing export figures of Pakistan alongside neighboring countries.

“I wish once again to congratulate the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce for this achievement,” he said.

Earlier, PM Khan called the export enhancement a major pillar of his government's economic policy, while assuring to provide full support for promotion of the export culture.

As per the export figures data compiled by the relevant ministries of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, the export figures of Pakistan in November and December posted a growth of 8.32 percent and 18.30pc, respectively.

Whereas, the exports of archrival India still suffering from the impact of coronavirus slowdown posted a decline of 9.07pc and 0.80pc in November and December, respectively. Furthermore, the export figures of Bangladesh in the months of November and December recorded growth of 0.76pc and negative growth of 6.11pc, respectively.

According to provisional data shared by PM’s Commerce Adviser Abdul Raza Dawood, Pakistan’s exports for the month of December 2020 had grown by 18.3 percent to $2.357 billion as compared to $1.993 billion in December 2019 - an increase of $ 364 million.