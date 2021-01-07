PML-N MPA Munira Yamin Satti dies of COVID-19

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Munira Yamin Satti has died of COVID-19 after her health worsened two weeks ago.

As per details, the Punjab Assembly lawmaker was put on ventilator after she was declared critical.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the death of the Yamin Satti and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

She had been elected as a MPA on reserved seats for women in Punjab Assembly during the 2018 general elections.

She also performed responsibilities as a member of Punjab’s women development department.

Last in In December, PML-N senator Kalsoom Parveen had lost her life while due to the deadly virus.

The senator had breathed her last at a private hospital in Islamabad.