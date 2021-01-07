ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
China’s blue-chip index ends at 13-year high

Reuters 07 Jan 2021

SHANGHAI: China’s blue-chip index closed on Wednesday at its highest level in nearly 13 years after rising for five consecutive sessions, as investors expect the government to sustain policy supports to counter COVID-19’s persisting impact on the economy.

At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.92% to 5,417.68, its highest since January 16, 2008, while the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.63% at 3,550.88.

Leading the gains, the banking sector sub-index rose 2.38% and the healthcare sub-index added 1.82%. The financial sector sub-index and the consumer staples sector was up 1.63% and 1.25%, respectively.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.07% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.552%.

Due to the weak overseas demand and mounting pressure of coronavirus outbreak both at home and abroad, the monetary conditions will remain loose, Li Hao, an analyst at Sealand Securities, wrote in a note.

Chinese authorities shut sections of highways running through Hebei province that surrounds Beijing on Wednesday and closed a key long distance bus terminal in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang in efforts to stave off another coronavirus wave.

