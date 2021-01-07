ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling slips

Reuters 07 Jan 2021

LONDON: Sterling fell on Wednesday as the US dollar bounced off earlier lows after the Democrats took the lead in runoff votes that will determine control of the US Senate.

A Democrat-controlled Senate is seen by some financial market analysts as helping global economic growth and favouring riskier assets, while negative for bonds and the dollar as the US budget and trade deficits would be likely to grow.

The pound fell 0.4 to $1.3554 versus a rebounding dollar, but was still close to a May 2018 high of $1.37 which the British currency tested on Monday. Against the euro, the pound weakened 0.5 to 90.70 pence.

“With the market’s medium to long-term view still pointing towards the `back to normal’ trade, downside on the pound should be limited, especially as positioning is very neutral,” Jordan Rochester, a strategist at Nomura, said.

For now, though, markets remain cautious on its outlook, with the expected damage to the British economy from a new lockdown announced this week raising expectations that the Bank of England will announce more policy easing.

Money markets now expect the central bank to take benchmark interest rates into negative territory as early as May, compared with an August estimate just after the post-Brexit trade deal was struck last month.

And while bullish pound bets have registered a fourth consecutive week of gains, weekly positioning data shows the size of the gains in the latest week is far smaller.

Sterling

Sterling slips

ECC moves to help industries get cheap raw material

Jewellers, accountants, developers/builders: Certain officials empowered to monitor and document

FBR estimates Rs1trn revenue loss

Rising pension spending: SBP calls for systemic reforms

Alibaba plans $5bn bond amid regulatory scrutiny

Ogra opposes proposal to grant flare gas-based CNG licences

GSA with SSGCL: KE team in Islamabad

Base tariffs of Discos: Govt in a catch-22 situation

Karachi: Several roads blocked as protests continue for 2nd day

‘Please bury your loved ones,’ PM asks Hazara protesters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.