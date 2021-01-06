ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Indian funded terror organizations club their resources together to fan communal violence in Pakistan: Ashrafi

  • The national security institutions were committed to bring the assassinators of innocent coalminers to the book by tracking them.
APP 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the Indian funded international terrorist organizations have clubbed their resources together to fan hatred and communal violence in Pakistan but the security institutions, government and people were fully alive to foil such nefarious designs.

Talking to media he said India was pouring huge funds to defame Pakistan with the sole aim to destroy it on the pattern of Iraq, Libya and Yemen. Indeed country’s armed forces were fully alive to meet the challenge.

The nation, security institutions and were in consensus to defeat the menace of terrorism.

The national security institutions were committed to bring the assassinators of innocent coalminers to the book by tracking them.

A delegation of noted Ulema would visit Quetta to express solidarity with Hazara community, who were protesting the coldblooded massacre of their fellow coalminers in Mach, Balochistan by the terrorists the other day. The murder of innocent mineworkers was the murder of the entire country.

The government was committed to nab and punish the culprits of the heinous crime, he said. He urged the international community to take notice of persistent Indian conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan to destabilize it.

“The country has sacrificed over 80,000 lives for achieving peace in the country. Nation owes armed forces for eradicating terrorism and ensuring peace in the country.”

Responding to a question, he said the nabbed culprits, who vandalized Hindu shrine near Karak the other day would not go scot free. Country’s Ulema were in consensus regarding protecting the rights of minorities.

To another question, he said Interfaith Harmony Councils were being established at country’s Union Council level.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Indian funded terror organizations club their resources together to fan communal violence in Pakistan: Ashrafi

US Senate Election: Democratic candidates Warnock and Ossoff win Georgia run-off election

Senate polls: SC issues written order into presidential reference

Machh massacre: PM asks Hazara families to bury loved ones, says he will visit Quetta soon

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters