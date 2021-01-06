CAA divided into three parts after restructuring

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to restructure the authority and has divided it into three divisions, an official notification said.

The notification was issued by Director-General of CAA after approval from the board.

The authority has been divided into three divisions, including the Regulatory Division, Airport Services and Operations, and Support Functions.

In the new setup, the Director-General of CAA will supervise the two posts of Additional Director-Generals for the Regulatory Division and the Airport Services and Operations, respectively.

Meanwhile, four posts of Deputy Director-Generals have also been created. Two Deputy DGs will work under the DG Regulatory Division, and the other two will work under the DG of Airport Services and Operations.

According to the board, the restructuring of CAA has been done to improve service delivery and governance within the organisation.