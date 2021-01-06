SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case against acquittal of accused by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesday.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeals filed by the Sindh government and Pearl’s parents challenging the acquittal of the previously convicted men by the Sindh High Court (SHC). The petitioners challenged the April 02 high court verdict that overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Faisal Saddiqui while continuing his arguments regarding witnesses said that accused Fahad Naseem did not make a confessional statement under police pressure.

He said that accused Fahad Naseem had stated before the magistrate that his life was in danger so he was recording the statement.

To this, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood asked what would be the impression if an accused made a statement to save his life?

Advocate Mahmood Sheikh counsel for the accused pleaded the court to issue direction to the Jail Superintendent for release of accused.

Justice Tariq Masood asked the counsel why did he not file a petition in the Supreme Court for the release of the accused?

The counsel said that the jail superintendent had approached the Supreme Court to issue an order regarding the accused on Tuesday (yesterday).

He said that the petition was not filed due to contact with higher authorities on the matter.

Justice Tariq Masood said that the court would issue direction on bail petition.