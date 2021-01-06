World
EU exec OK for Moderna vaccine to come shortly
- With EMA approval of the Moderna vaccine, we are closer to our goal of having a portfolio of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.
06 Jan 2021
BRUSSELS: The European Commission will shortly approve for use the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US company Moderna, the bloc's top health official said after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the drug on Wednesday.
"With EMA approval of the Moderna vaccine, we are closer to our goal of having a portfolio of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. EU Commission authorisation will follow shortly," EU health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a tweet.
