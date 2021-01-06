ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

  • The development was made during the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • The decision to purchase the vaccine on a single-bid basis was taken on humanitarian grounds.
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Jan 2021

The federal cabinet has decide to relax Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules to approve procurement of novel coronavirus vaccine.

The development was made during the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the huddle, PM Imran was briefed about the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country.

As per Dawn, there will be no need to fulfil the tender requirement to secure the vaccine, which will be procured from any of the six companies registered with the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS).

The decision to purchase the vaccine on a single-bid basis was taken on humanitarian grounds.

The authority rules was relaxed because some cabinet members were worried by conditions to make purchase on a single-bid basis.

“They were concerned with the use of the word ‘may’ instead of the word ‘shall’ in many places and believed that it could become a fit case for NAB (National Accountability Bureau) inquiry,” the publication quoted a minister.

But the federal law minister explained that it was an old legal practice and the word ‘may’, in many cases, was considered ‘shall’. Farogh Naseem said there was nothing to worry about and relaxation could be given in PPRA rules.

On Dec 2, 2020, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said the government expected the first phase of coronavirus vaccine procurement in the first quarter of 2021 as the cabinet had approved $150 million for it.

Coronavirus Pakistan Federal Cabinet COVID19 Imran Khan Covid19 Vaccine PPRA PPRA rules

Govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure COVID-19 vaccine

WB expects Pakistan economic growth to average 1.3pc over next two fiscals

Aamir Zulfiqar removed as Islamabad IG, Rehman takes over as new police chief

US Senate Election: Democrat Warnock defeats Republican candidate Leoffler to win Georgia seat

Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

Shabbar Zaidi voice against reversing zero rating for Pakistan exports

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters