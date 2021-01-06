Two children dead, three injured while playing with grenade in Peshawar

Two children lost their lives while playing with the hand grenade in Peshawar, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, three other persons got injured as a result of the explosion which took place in Zangali area.

Police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. It will also investigate where the children got the weapon.

The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility. Their identities couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

Explosives are littered across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former FATA. In May 2017, a girl and her mother were killed when children accidentally pulled the pin of a grenade in Upper Dir.

The most recent reported incident took place in Mohmand on September 20, when five siblings were injured when playing with what they thought was a toy in a scrap heap. They were between three and 13 years old.