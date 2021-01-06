ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Little support: US lawmaker moves bill to strip Pakistan of non-NATO ally status

  • The law comes amid uncertainty regarding US President-elect Biden administration’s posture in direction of Pakistan after four years of tumultuous relations
  • The bill which was presented by Congressman Andy Biggs, though a outstanding Republican from Arizona, isn’t a member of the committee and has little support in the Congress
Fahad Zulfikar 06 Jan 2021

(Karachi) A Republican lawmaker has moved a invoice within the 117th Congress, searching for to strip Pakistan of its standing as a serious non-Nato ally of the US, a report published in Dawn revealed.

As per details, the bill which was presented by Congressman Andy Biggs, though a outstanding Republican from Arizona, isn’t a member of the committee. However,

The law comes amid uncertainty regarding US President-elect Biden administration’s posture in direction of Pakistan after four years of tumultuous relations within the Trump period. “There was no indication the invoice may have momentum earlier than the Home Overseas Affairs Committee,” the report read.

However, the relations between the two countries did present signs of enhancement over the last two years of the outgoing administration when it initiated a peace course of with the Afghan Taliban with assistance of Pakistan.

The method led to a peace settlement between the US and the Taliban however it could not yet achieve the specified outcomes of an entire troop-withdrawal from Afghanistan. The legislation will require approval from Biden’s Democratic party as they enjoy majority within the Home of Representatives.

The new bill has drawn little US media attention but it triggered headlines in neighbouring India.

